Bomb threat prompts cancellation of classes at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks

The Notre Dame High School campus is seen in Sherman Oaks on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A bomb threat prompted the cancellation of classes Monday at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, according to a robocall that notified students' parents.

Few details were immediately known about the anonymous threat, which was received by the school via email at 5 a.m. and reported to the LAPD, according to Ingrid Zelinger, an assistant to the principal.

The incident prompted a "precautionary" search of the campus, at 13645 Riverside Drive, by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday morning, according to a statement on the school's website.
