A bomb threat prompted the cancellation of classes Monday at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, according to a robocall that notified students' parents.Few details were immediately known about the anonymous threat, which was received by the school via email at 5 a.m. and reported to the LAPD, according to Ingrid Zelinger, an assistant to the principal.The incident prompted a "precautionary" search of the campus, at 13645 Riverside Drive, by Los Angeles Police Department officers.Classes are expected to resume Tuesday morning, according to a statement on the school's website.