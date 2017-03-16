NEWS

Border agents find 4 people stuffed in trunk of car trying to enter U.S.

Four Chinese nationals were discovered in the trunk of a car trying to cross the San Ysidro border into the United States on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, officials said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) --
Border agents found four Chinese nationals stuffed into the trunk of a car that was trying to cross into the United States from Mexico, officials said.

Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a 2014 Chrysler 200 that was attempting to cross at San Ysidro on Tuesday when a CBP dog alerted to the vehicle.

Officers opened the trunk and found three men and a woman stuffed inside. They were Chinese nationals who did not have legal permission to enter the United States, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old male U.S. citizen, is expected to face charges related to what officials call a human-smuggling attempt.

"Concealing persons in vehicles is dangerous and could have severe consequences," said Pete Flores, CBP's director of field operations in San Diego. "San Ysidro CBP officers stopped a violation of our immigration law and were able to resolve the incident safely."
