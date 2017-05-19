Brush fire breaks out in Malibu

A brush fire erupted in Malibu on Friday, threatening structures in the area, authorities said.Flames and smoke were visible for miles as the second-alarm blaze charred surrounding brush and greenery uphill near the 31300 block of Mulholland Highway.As of around 1:30 p.m., the blaze had burned approximately 7 acres, fire officials said. It was not known if the threatened structures were homes.Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were seen dousing the flames from the air and the ground.Kanan Dume Road was shut down in both directions at Mulholland Highway due to the firefight.Friday was the hottest day of the week, as temperature slowly climbed toward the weekend.