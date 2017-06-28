NEWS

3-Alarm brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations in Burbank

Officials responded to a brush fire that quickly spread near homes above the area of Kenneth and Irving drives Wednesday in Burbank, prompting officials to call for mandatory evacuations. (KABC)

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Officials responded to a three-alarm brush fire that quickly spread near homes above the area of Kenneth and Irving drives Wednesday in Burbank, prompting officials to call for mandatory evacuations.

All homes on Viewcrest Drive and Howard Court are under mandatory evacuations according to Burbank Police. Officials said about 50 homes have been evacuated.

Authorities closed streets near the fire, including Irving east of Kenneth and Joaquin at Haven Way. The Los Angeles Fire Department has responded with air and ground crews to assist Burbank's Fire Department.

Burbank police said it is too early to determine if structures are at risk. L.A. County Fire Department Air Operations said two water dropping helicopters and a team of Fly Crew firefighters are assisting Burbank's fire department.

