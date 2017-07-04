Brush fires burning near Jurupa Valley, Lake Mathews

Resident says several of his goats are trapped likely burning to death. #JurupaFire pic.twitter.com/YtFxnYA8Hp — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) July 4, 2017

A brush fire burns in a dry area of Lake Mathews on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Separate brush fires were burning about 20 miles apart in Riverside County in the areas of Jurupa Valley and Lake Mathews.The fires were burning on a hot, dry July 4 day that saw multiple brush fires erupting in different areas of Southern California.In the Jurupa Valley area, a fast-growing brush fire burned through about 30-35 acres Tuesday afternoon, officials said.The fire was first reported around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Road. It was initially reported at 20 acres, but the estimate jumped to 30-35 within an hour.Fire officials say one barn-like structure has already been destroyed by flames.No official evacuations have been ordered, but people were seen packing up animals and leaving the area. One resident said his goats may have been killed in the flames.About 20 miles to the south, a separate blaze was also burning in grass just southwest of Lake Mathews, in the area of Tin Mine Road and La Sierra Avenue.Named the Eagle Fire, the blaze near the lake had burned about 50 acres, according to state officials.It was sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky visible for miles. No homes appeared to be immediately threatened by the flames and firefighters were on scene.