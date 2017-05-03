NEWS

Buckingham Palace calls emergency meeting, causes social media frenzy

Buckingham Palace is shown in a file photo. (Shutterstock)

LONDON (KABC) --
Royal staff were called to an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace early Thursday morning in London.

The information was first reported by the Daily Mail. The Royal Standard, a flag which signifies when Queen Elizabeth II is inside the palace, was up, according to ABC News.

The palace did not release a statement or comment about the meeting.

The news set off a frenzy on social media with people speculating on what the emergency meeting could be about, ranging from the death of Prince Philip to Prince Harry's relationship.
