NEWS

Burbank brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations

Officials responded to a brush fire that spread near homes Wednesday in Burbank, prompting officials to call for mandatory evacuations. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Officials responded to a three-alarm brush fire that quickly spread near homes above the area of Kenneth and Irving drives Wednesday in Burbank.

The fire originated on Hamline Place. All homes on Viewcrest Drive and Howard Court were under mandatory evacuations according to Burbank Police. Officials said about 50 homes were evacuated.
PHOTOS: Brush fire scorches area near Burbank neighborhood

Authorities closed streets near the fire, including Irving east of Kenneth and Joaquin at Haven Way. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded with air and ground crews to assist Burbank's fire Department. Two water dropping helicopters and a team of Fly Crew firefighters also battled the blaze.

The city of Burbank said an evacuation center for anyone affected by the brush fire is located at 1515 N Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504.

