NEWS

Caltrans ordered to pay ex-UCLA football player $35M in crash lawsuit

Former UCLA offensive lineman Nick Ekbatani pictured before and after the motorcycle accident that claimed his leg.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A jury has ordered Caltrans to pay $35 million to a former UCLA football player who lost his leg and suffered severe injuries in a motorcycle accident that he argued was caused by a dangerous intersection.

Nick Ekbatani, now 29, was a starting offensive lineman for UCLA from 2006 to 2009. In July 2012, he was riding his motorcycle on Pacific Coast Highway when a cab driver turned left into him at a Redondo Beach intersection.

Ekbatani suffered severe injuries and was given only a 2 percent chance of survival, according to his attorney, Garo Mardirossian. He underwent 13 surgeries, lost his leg and will need lifetime medical care.

He sued Caltrans for $50 million, arguing the state agency knew the intersection at Diamond Street was dangerous and did nothing to address the issue.

Nick Ekbatani, in an undated photo with members of the UCLA football team after the motorcycle crash that claimed his leg.


In particular, his attorneys said they presented evidence that in 2005 Caltrans ordered double-double yellow lines to be painted in the intersection to prevent early left turns because of line-of-sight problems on the road, but they never were. They said there had been numerous left-turning accidents previously at the intersection.

After a six-week trial, a Los Angeles jury sided with him and awarded him $35 million.



Ekbatani also sued the cab driver, his attorneys said, but settled that aspect of the case before the Caltrans trial.

No word yet from Caltrans on whether it plans to appeal.
Related Topics:
newsUCLAUCLA Bruinsmotorcycle accidentcaltranslawsuitRedondo BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Manhunt on for Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Veteran Officer
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
VW Exec Arrested for Alleged Role in Emissions 'Conspiracy'
More News
Top Stories
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Disneyland offers special 3-day ticket prices for SoCal residents
More showers, chilly temps to return to SoCal Tuesday
2024 Olympics may boost LA's economy by $11.2B, study says
Fitness experts weigh in on workouts to trend in 2017
LA Valley College paid $28K cyber-ransom to hackers
Supreme Court declines to hear part-Choctaw girl's custody case
Show More
Police ID woman fatally shot in Sylmar while driving to work
Search called off for man feared swept away by Dominguez Channel
Cat survives harrowing encounter with garage door
Shark sighting temporarily closes stretch of Huntington Beach
Father and daughter get matching hearing aids
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos