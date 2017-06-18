Castaic wildfire 20 percent contained; smoke advisory issued

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --Parts of the San Gabriel Mountains were under a smoke advisory from a brush fire burning at Lake Castaic over the weekend.
South Coast Air Quality Management District officials said the advisory will last through Monday morning, and the unhealthy air may also reach the Antelope Valley.
Meantime, the fire, which broke out Saturday, was at 20 percent containment. Angeles National Forest officials downgraded the size of the blaze from 1,000 acres to 800 Sunday afternoon.
The flames destroyed two outbuildings and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters will work throughout the night to try to increase the containment, officials said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.