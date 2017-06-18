NEWS

Castaic wildfire 20 percent contained; smoke advisory issued

Smoke floats above the Castaic Lake area a day after a brush fire broke out on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
Parts of the San Gabriel Mountains were under a smoke advisory from a brush fire burning at Lake Castaic over the weekend.

South Coast Air Quality Management District officials said the advisory will last through Monday morning, and the unhealthy air may also reach the Antelope Valley.

Meantime, the fire, which broke out Saturday, was at 20 percent containment. Angeles National Forest officials downgraded the size of the blaze from 1,000 acres to 800 Sunday afternoon.

The flames destroyed two outbuildings and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters will work throughout the night to try to increase the containment, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbrush firewildfirefireCastaicLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Castaic wildfire burns 1,000 acres; 10 percent contained
NEWS
1 killed, 10 hurt after van strikes crowd near London mosque
At least 1 dead, 10 injured in 'horrific terrorist attack' outside London mosque
Woman goes on stop-and-go chase along Sunset Boulevard
At least 2 killed in Mali terror attack
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 10 hurt after van strikes crowd near London mosque
Over 200 firefighters battling brush fire near Moreno Valley
Woman goes on stop-and-go chase along Sunset Boulevard
Reckless driver surrenders after chase through Orange County
2 Navy sailors from San Diego County killed in Japan crash
2 killed, 3 hurt when truck plows into Yorba Linda home
This Day in History: Sally Ride breaks barriers
Show More
At least 2 killed in Mali terror attack
Suspected 'honey oil' lab found after South El Monte fire
U.S. shoots down Syrian fighter jet over Syria
Bodies of missing US Navy sailors found inside destroyer
Beyonce reportedly gives birth to twins; no official confirmation yet
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos