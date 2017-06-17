Lake Fire Update: 1000 acres have burned, 2 outhouses near a picnic area burned down. pic.twitter.com/oD99fZ1FWF — Melissa MacBride (@abc7melissa) June 18, 2017

Firefighters battled a brush fire that broke out in a remote area near Castaic Saturday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.The second-alarm wildfire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near Templin Highway and the 5 Freeway, fire officials said. It started near the shoreline and then quickly spread to the Angeles National Forest.The flames burned medium-to-light brush, with the acreage at 5 as of 3 p.m. The blaze spread to 1,000 acres and was 10 percent contained by the evening.No evacuations were issued, fire officials said. Two outbuildings near a picnic area burned down in the path of the blaze.The movement of the blaze pushed it into the Angeles National Forest, where at least 195 firefighters were working to put it out.Three helicopters and six wing copters were battling the fast-moving blaze. Firefighters said the winds are low, which kept the speed of the fire slow.Several boats were out on the lake at the time the fire broke out. They remained on the waters at a safe distance as they watched firefighters and crews work on the blaze.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was unknown.