Getting to the Hollywood sign will be a little more difficult as city officials announce they are closing the Beachwood Drive trailhead.The reason for the closure is that a recent court ruling found hikers using the trail gate are impeding on an easement granted to the Sunset Ranch Hollywood Stables.Sunset Ranch personnel would not comment on the closure. But the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department said it is not shutting down any trails, just the gateway."To comply with the Court's ruling and to ensure that all Griffith Park trails remain open, including the Hollyridge Trail, the City will redirect pedestrians away from the Beachwood Gate to other nearby access points," a statement from the department said, in part.Hikers learned about the gate closure Wednesday and said they were disappointed.But the parks department said hikers will be redirected to other trailheads. A map shows alternate entrances such as Canon and Hollyridge Drives that can take hikers near the sign.Still, people like Kristen Gourrier like being able to use the gateway."I think that's terrible because over the summer I come here every single day, except for when it rains. So if that was locked and hikers couldn't hike there that would be awful because it's such a nice hike," she said.Officials will be locking the gate sometime over the next few weeks.