Claremont police seek at-risk missing girl, 14

Susan Anna Kostin, 14, went missing from her uncle's home on the 200 block of Bryn Mawr Road in Claremont, police said.

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are searching for a girl last seen Thursday on the porch of her uncle's residence in Claremont.

Susan Anna Kostin, 14, went missing from the home on the 200 block of Bryn Mawr Road. According to police, she was last seen around 9 p.m.

According to authorities, Kostin is visiting the area from Russia with her family and she does not speak English.

The girl also has a history of depression and takes medication, police said.

Police described Kostin as Caucasian with brown hair and green eyes. She weighs about 165 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Kostin was last seen wearing blue flip-flip sandals, gray pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information about Kostin's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Claremont Police Department at 909-399-5411.
