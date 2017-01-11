NEWS

Classes canceled at Loyola High School in Harvard Heights after anonymous threat

By ABC7.com staff
HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An anonymous threat has prompted the cancellation of classes Wednesday at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, according to a statement on the school's official website.

The school in Harvard Heights was notified Tuesday evening of the threat, which had been posted on a social media website.

The decision to cancel classes and on-campus activities was a precautionary measure taken in collaboration with the FBI and Los Angeles Police Department, according to loyolahs.edu.

A bomb threat that turned out to be unfounded led to the cancellation of classes Monday at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, another private Catholic institution.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newslapdschool threatHarvard Heights
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Adviser Slams New Russia Allegation as 'Nonsense From the Internet'
Kremlin Calls New Trump-Russia Claims 'Pulp Fiction'
A Wall Alone 'Will Not Do the Job,' Says Trump's DHS Chief Pick
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
More News
Top Stories
Cold front brings steady moderate-to-heavy rain to Southland
President Obama delivers farewell address in Chicago
Neighbors trying to help Pico-Union elderly woman in deplorable conditions
Man killed in downtown LA officer-involved shooting
LA selected as home to George Lucas' $1-billion museum
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Wet weather raises worries about homeless on SoCal riverbanks
Show More
Prosecutors plan to retry ex-Sheriff Lee Baca for corruption
San Bernardino gunman's brother pleads in marriage fraud case
Report finds yearly mammograms may not be as beneficial
'Inside job' suspected in Kim Kardashian West robbery, investigators say
LA County supervisors create plan to protect undocumented residents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos