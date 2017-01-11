HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An anonymous threat has prompted the cancellation of classes Wednesday at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, according to a statement on the school's official website.
The school in Harvard Heights was notified Tuesday evening of the threat, which had been posted on a social media website.
The decision to cancel classes and on-campus activities was a precautionary measure taken in collaboration with the FBI and Los Angeles Police Department, according to loyolahs.edu.
A bomb threat that turned out to be unfounded led to the cancellation of classes Monday at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, another private Catholic institution.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.