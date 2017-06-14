Eric Whitcomb, 50, is seen in an undated photo release by his family.

A clerk died after he was shot in a robbery Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.Officers responded about 5:20 a.m. to a 911 caller's report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a Circle K in the 16300 block of Lakeshore Driver, according to the Lake Elsinore Police Department.The officers arrived to find the victim at the store, whose glass doors were shattered.It was unclear if the man died at the scene or at a hospital. The victim, who was a Circle K employee for 12 years, was identified by family as 50-year-old Eric Whitcomb.No description was available of the shooter, who remains at large."He was really nice and really quiet," said Jackie Rodriguez, a former co-worker. "He used to actually come an hour or two before his shift, sit in his car and just read a book."Circle K Stores released a statement after the shooting."We are saddened by the passing of our longtime cashier and member of our team who was involved in a fatal incident this morning during a senseless act of violence at our Lake Elsinore store," the statement said.The homicide is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.