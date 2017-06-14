NEWS

Clerk shot, killed in robbery at Circle K in Lake Elsinore; shooter at large

EMBED </>More Videos

A clerk died after he was shot in a robbery Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at a convenience store in Lake Elsinore, authorities said. (KABC)

By
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --
A clerk died after he was shot in a robbery Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

Officers responded about 5:20 a.m. to a 911 caller's report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a Circle K in the 16300 block of Lakeshore Driver, according to the Lake Elsinore Police Department.

The officers arrived to find the victim at the store, whose glass doors were shattered.

It was unclear if the man died at the scene or at a hospital. The victim, who was a Circle K employee for 12 years, was identified by family as 50-year-old Eric Whitcomb.

Eric Whitcomb, 50, is seen in an undated photo release by his family.


No description was available of the shooter, who remains at large.

"He was really nice and really quiet," said Jackie Rodriguez, a former co-worker. "He used to actually come an hour or two before his shift, sit in his car and just read a book."

Circle K Stores released a statement after the shooting.

"We are saddened by the passing of our longtime cashier and member of our team who was involved in a fatal incident this morning during a senseless act of violence at our Lake Elsinore store," the statement said.

The homicide is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingriverside county sheriff's departmenthomicidehomicide investigationLake ElsinoreRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How the harrowing shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice unfolded
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opened fire at congressional baseball practice
History of the 108-year-old Congressional Baseball Game linked to Va. shooting
4 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco UPS shooting
More News
Top Stories
4 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco UPS shooting
House GOP leader shot at baseball practice in Virginia
Hawthorne father pistol-whipped in violent home invasion
12 dead in London high-rise blaze, police confirm
What we know about suspect in congressman shooting
Grandmother dies after car crashes into Anaheim apartment gate
Bellflower nursing facility fined $100K following patient death
Show More
Magnitude 6.9 quake triggers landslides in Guatemala
Congressional Democrats sue Trump over business interests
Child hospitalized after being hit by car that plowed into Colton home
Fresno man arrested for alleged illegal upload of 'Deadpool' movie
OC grand jury calls jailhouse informant program a 'myth'
More News
Top Video
4 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco UPS shooting
House GOP leader shot at baseball practice in Virginia
Hawthorne father pistol-whipped in violent home invasion
What we know about suspect in congressman shooting
More Video