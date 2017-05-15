NEWS

Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned

Aubrey Moran, 26, and 28-year-old Jonathan Reynoso have been missing in the Coachella Valley since Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
INDIO, Calif. (KABC) --
Indio police on Monday are searching for a missing young couple in the Coachella Valley after not being heard from for nearly a week.

There has been no word from 26-year-old Aubrey Moran or 28-year-old Jonathan Reynoso since Wednesday night.

On Friday, police found their car abandoned on the side of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont, but say there were no signs of forced entry or foul play.

Investigators and loved ones are turning to the public for help.

"If there's any missing gaps that we need to fill, please cooperate and bring it further to us so we can do something about it. Please don't be so afraid that you can't come by and help us solve this," said Reynoso's mother, Mayra Torres.

Torres said bloodhounds apparently tracked her son's scent 50 feet into a field then lost it.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
