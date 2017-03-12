Numerous fire units called in to battle blaze at commercial building in downtown Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/H9qJz3d3rw — Amy Powell (@abc7amy) March 13, 2017

A large fire broke out in a building that appeared to be a party supply store in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night, sending clouds of thick black smoke into the air.Firefighters responded to the blaze around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Central Avenue. Fire was showing through the roof and crews worked to control the blaze from that spot until it was deemed too dangerous.Authorities said about eight to 10 units were fully engulfed in flames and drowned the building in water to get control of the fire.Firefighters said "bulky store goods" and a large amount of chili peppers added fuel to the fire as well as created an irritant.Los Angeles fire said the blaze had gone into the attic of the building. More than 190 firefighters were on scene battling the fire.Central Avenue was closed in both directions at 8th Street during the firefight.No injuries were reported and evacuation orders had not been issued for nearby buildings.It was unclear what caused the fire.