Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown Los Angeles

Smoke billowed in the sky as a commercial building was on fire in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (twitter / Justin Wilson)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A large fire broke out in a building that appeared to be a party supply store in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night, sending clouds of thick black smoke into the air.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Central Avenue. Fire was showing through the roof and crews worked to control the blaze from that spot until it was deemed too dangerous.

Authorities said about eight to 10 units were fully engulfed in flames and drowned the building in water to get control of the fire.

Firefighters said "bulky store goods" and a large amount of chili peppers added fuel to the fire as well as created an irritant.

Los Angeles fire said the blaze had gone into the attic of the building. More than 190 firefighters were on scene battling the fire.

Central Avenue was closed in both directions at 8th Street during the firefight.

No injuries were reported and evacuation orders had not been issued for nearby buildings.

It was unclear what caused the fire.
