NEWS

LAPD issued city-wide tactical alert over department computer outage

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department went on a city-wide tactical alert for 24 hours because of a computer outage at the main dispatch center in downtown L.A.

The problem began shortly after 11 a.m. Friday and affected communications between officers on patrol and their stations, officials said.

Officers managed to still get through to one another, but they had to "handle calls differently," according to media relations officials.

By 7 p.m., the tactical alert was canceled and the problem appeared to be resolved, authorities said.

But 911 calls were not affected by the outage.
