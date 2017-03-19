NEWS

Construction area on 91 Fwy in Corona is site of 7-car pile-up

A mangled car sits slanted on the 91 Freeway after a multi-car pile-up on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Seven cars were involved in a fiery collision that happened near a busy construction site on the 91 Freeway in Corona early Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol officials.

The pile-up happened on the eastbound side of the freeway shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Serfas Club Drive, the CHP said. Details on injuries were not yet released.

The area is under construction for the opening of the new 91 express toll lanes set to open on Monday. Authorities said the crash should not affect the opening.

All eastbound lanes of the freeway were temporarily shut down overnight but have since reopened.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation.
