NEWS

Councilman calls for $50,000 reward amid spike in 'knock-knock' burglaries

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Los Angeles city councilman on Wednesday called for a $50,000 reward to be offered amid a rash of so-called "knock-knock" burglaries that have plagued the San Fernando Valley. (KABC)

By
A Los Angeles city councilman on Wednesday called for a $50,000 reward to be offered amid a rash of so-called "knock-knock" burglaries that have plagued the San Fernando Valley.

The motion, submitted by 12th District Councilman Mitchell Englander, is expected to be voted on by the council sometime next week. The move follows a spike in such residential burglaries in the early months of 2017.

The burglars have been known to travel in groups, targeting upscale homes in crimes that begin with a knock at the front door. If there's no answer, the street gang members break in and ransack the property within minutes - taking jewelry, cash and occasionally weapons.

"A lot of these are happening in gated communities where people have a false sense of security," Mitchell said at a Wednesday news conference attended by Los Angeles Police Department officials.

The proposed $50,000 reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of "knock-knock" burglars, some of whom have attempted to blend in while targeting neighborhoods.

"In the past, we have seen vehicles - we're talking Mercedes, BMWs, real high-end cars, sometimes with paper plates, sometimes not," LAPD Cmdr. George Rodriguez said.

Although some arrests have been made, a detective from the LAPD's West Valley Division said the suspects often post bail and continue burglarizing homes within days of their release.

"They are going out in the neighborhoods," Rodriguez said. "They are surveilling when the residents are coming in and out of their homes."

Several celebrities have been victimized by such break-ins, including former NBA star Derek Fisher, Laker Nick Young, Dodger Yasiel Puig, and singers Nicki Minaj and Alanis Morissette.
Related Topics:
newslapdlos angeles city councillos angeles police departmentburglaryLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
3 arrested in string of 'knock-knock burglaries,' LAPD says
NEWS
Black communities pay more for car insurance than white ones, study says
GOP senator cites Tillerson's remarks as 'incentive' in Syrian chemical attack
North Korea launches missile into Sea of Japan
Syria chemical attack death toll now at 75
More News
Top Stories
Federal agents conduct raids in San Gabriel Valley in visa fraud investigation
Aunt accused of murder in 4-year-old CA girl's suffocation
Trump appoints Rick Perry to NSC after removing Bannon
Teen's family grieves after fatal South LA shooting
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
WeHo robbery suspect sought after nearly running over victim
Syria chemical attack death toll now at 75
Show More
Wrong-way crash leaves 6 injured, 1 critically, in Northridge
Fear of deportation on the rise in LA County, UCLA survey says
Student asks Emma Stone to prom with 'La La Land' promposal
Federal agents serve warrant at Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens
Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad featuring Kendall Jenner
More News
Top Video
Teen's family grieves after fatal South LA shooting
WeHo robbery suspect sought after nearly running over victim
Black communities pay more for car insurance than white ones, study says
Mel B alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
More Video