Crashed car in San Luis Obispo investigated for link to missing LA couple

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and Brian Fernandez have been missing since Dec. 23, 2016 when they left for a trip to Big Sur.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KABC) --
A couple from the Los Angeles area has been missing since Dec. 23, when they left for a trip to Big Sur and were expected to return on Christmas Day.

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20 and Brian Fernandez, 21, were driving a 2002 four-door tan Honda Civic with California license plate 5VUD295.

CHP officials have reached out to the couple's family to say they are investigating a car found over the side of State Route 1 in the San Luis Obispo area. They are trying to determine if the vehicle is connected to the missing couple.

Officials say they have observed a deceased person and a deceased dog located about 15 feet from the vehicle, but they have not been able to reach or identify them yet, or determine if there is anyone inside the vehicle.

The family told Eyewitness News the couple had two dogs with them.

The tan sedan was found about 325 feet down from the highway, in the tidal zone and authorities are hoping to recover the vehicle before the tide comes in, according to the CHP.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800.
