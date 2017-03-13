NEWS

Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs

A truck crash sparked a massive blaze at a recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs on Monday.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
Crews battled a massive blaze at a recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs on Monday. Officials said the fire sparked at the plant located at 12235 Los Nietos Road in Santa Fe Springs.

Authorities said a utility truck was involved in a crash near the facility, which recycles plastic, at about 2:30 p.m.

The truck hit a power pole and sheered a fire hydrant, creating the perfect conditions to spark a fire.

"We had wires down and we had a sheered hydrant. So we had a 30-foot geyser and a lot of water going down the street. We had wires down in that," Santa Fe Springs Fire Chief Michael Crook explained. "It was kind of the perfect storm. Wires were down and we couldn't make access. There was a loss of water supply, but we overcame it."

Surveillance video captured the dramatic crash. Officials said 60 people were inside the facility when the fire started. All 60 people were evacuated safely.

Smoke from the five-alarm fire could be seen for miles as mounds of plastic burned.

Crews from the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department were assisted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Other local departments also responded to the scene to provide assistance.

Officials said one firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury while battling the blaze.

Firefighters declared a knockdown before 5 p.m. as they had the blaze contained and controlled. The fire destroyed at least three buildings at the recycling plant.

Crews were testing the water runoff to ensure there were no air quality issues due to the materials involved in the fire.

Several ABC7 viewers shared their photos and videos of the smoke by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
