NEWS

Culver City father back home after surviving Nice, France attack

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Culver City man who was seriously injured in the terrorist attack in Nice, France in July 2016 was finally back home after a long period of recuperation. (KABC)

By
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A Culver City man who was seriously injured in the terrorist attack in Nice, France in July 2016 was finally back home after a long period of recuperation.

After six months of recovery in France, Greg Krentzman is happy to be back. He, his wife and 10-year-old daughter Lola survived the truck attack.

"I dove out of the way and, unfortunately, my leg and my foot did not get out of the way and the truck...hit my leg and foot," he said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the truck driver who barreled through a crowd of people celebrating Bastille Day. Eighty-six people died.

The truck was going about 60 mph when it hit struck Krentzman. He suffered 12 fractures from his knee to his foot and needed a skin graft.

Lola broke her ankle in the chaos of avoiding the truck.

In the months that followed the attack, The Krentzmans stayed in France while Greg received care. They had support from their family there and in California.

Now, they said they're just thankful to finally be home.

"I'm going to continue my rehab here and strengthen myself, and I'm hoping that sometime in the very near future I'll be able to walk like I used to," Krentzman shared.
Related Topics:
newsnice truck attacku.s. & worldterror attackterrorismfamilyBeverly HillsCulver CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At Least 27 People Detained or Sent Home Following Trump's Executive Order
Growing fallout from Trump's new ban on refugees
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
More News
Top Stories
Santa Monica Airport to close in 2028, city announces
At Least 27 People Detained or Sent Home Following Trump's Executive Order
Gov. Brown will undergo treatment for prostate cancer, office says
Growing fallout from Trump's new ban on refugees
Wicked winds cause damage overnight across SoCal
$188M MegaMillions jackpot ticket sold at Stateline
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
Show More
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Iraqi refugee held at JFK after Trump immigration crackdown released
Driver in fatal Westlake hit-and-run sought by police
32 SoCal museums will be free on Jan. 29
Crash after police chase creates massive backup on 134 Fwy in Eagle Rock
More News
Top Video
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Wicked winds cause damage overnight across SoCal
Iraqi refugee held at JFK after Trump immigration crackdown released
Crash after police chase creates massive backup on 134 Fwy in Eagle Rock
More Video