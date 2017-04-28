Dad of missing South Pasadena boy says he was possibly 'attacked' at park

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --The father of a missing 5-year-old boy claims he was possibly attacked while visiting a park with his son in South Pasadena.
Aramazd Andressian Jr. was reported missing last Saturday by the boy's mother, who told police that his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., had not exchanged their child as they had scheduled to do.
Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found unconscious near a car in Arroyo Park earlier Saturday morning. Police and bloodhounds searched the park four times for the child, but based on the father's statements to police, it was unclear at the time if the little boy was ever with him at the park.
In part of a written statement released by his attorney Friday evening, Aramazd Andressian Sr. said:
"There has been a great deal of speculation regarding the timeline around his disappearance. The last time I saw my son was on Saturday morning, the 22nd, at Arroyo Park near my home in South Pasadena. After breakfast Aramazd Jr. wanted to go to the park before we were to meet his mother for a custody exchange at 9 a.m. In one moment, I was at the park with my son, and then I found myself waking up in Huntington Memorial Hospital hours later. I was told that a good Samaritan found me unconscious on the ground near my car, with young Aramazd nowhere in sight. I can only speculate that I must have been attacked in the park, given my unresponsive state and subsequent physical condition."
Aramazd Andressian Sr. said he was desperate to find his son and pleaded for the public's help.
Before Aramazd Andressian Sr. released the statement, investigators served a search warrant and went through his home on Friday. Deputies used a scent dog on the property, where Aramazd Andressian Sr. lived prior to his son's disappearance. Authorities left empty-handed but not dispirited.
"We're operating on the assumption that we're going to find him alive, and that's why we're doing these types of searches," said Lt. Joe Mendoza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Aramazd Andressian Sr. and his wife, Ana Estevez, are going through a contentious divorce, and the young boy bounced back and forth between his parents. Before his statement was released, authorities said the child was last seen with his father at Disneyland on April 20.
The next day, Aramazd Andressian Sr. was spotted at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County. Sheriff's dive teams and K-9 search crews scoured the area earlier this week but found nothing.
Estevez sent to a statement to Eyewitness News, saying, "I am deeply distraught at this time and miss my baby so much...my heart is shattered."
Aramazd Andressian Sr. was initially being held in custody on $10 million bail, but he was released on Tuesday due to a lack of evidence.
If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you're urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Estevez asked for the public's help handing out fliers at three different locations at 9 a.m. on Sunday:
- The BJ's in Montebello Town Center located at 1716 Montebello Town Center in Montebello.
- The Vons located at 561 N. Glendale Ave. in Glendale.
- The Starbucks located at 2284 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.