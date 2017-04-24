SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities continue to search South Pasadena for a 5-year-old boy who was last seen by his mother more than a week ago.
Aramazd Andressian Jr was last seen by his mother on April 15, when she turned him over to his father at the Baldwin Park police station.
The couple are in the process of divorce and a custody battle, according to authorities. As part of the split custody, Aramazd has two Skype sessions a week with his parents. His mother said she saw her son during the scheduled session on Tuesday, but did not see him on Thursday.
According to authorities, the child was taken to Disneyland on Thursday, but did not have any information of someone seeing the child after that.
When his father, Aramazd Andressian, did not report to drop off his son in San Marino Saturday, the mother reported the incident to police. Authorities then found that a car had been impounded by South Pasadena police that belonged to Andressian.
Authorities said around 6:30 a.m., Andressian was found unconscious near his car at Arroyo Park. He was hospitalized for a short time and then released. Authorities then questioned him for several hours before arresting him on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction.
South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller said Andressian appeared to have a "selective memory" when trying to recall what happened to his son.
Andressian is being held on $10 million bail and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.