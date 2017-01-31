NEWS

Derek Fisher's Tarzana home burglarized; $300K in jewelry stolen

Derek Fisher attends the LA Premiere of "Meet the Blacks" held at ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday, March 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP) (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Burglars stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from the Tarzana home of former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher, police said.

The burglary occurred Monday sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Fisher's residence located in the 5800 block of Shirley Avenue, authorities said.

No one was home at the time of the incident, according to LAPD.

Investigators said the thieves somehow made entry into the home and took off with more than $300,000 in jewelry.

The investigation was ongoing.
