Burglars stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from the Tarzana home of former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher, police said.The burglary occurred Monday sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Fisher's residence located in the 5800 block of Shirley Avenue, authorities said.No one was home at the time of the incident, according to LAPD.Investigators said the thieves somehow made entry into the home and took off with more than $300,000 in jewelry.The investigation was ongoing.