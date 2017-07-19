<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2232885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Mandatory evacuations are still in place after a raging fire continues to burn near Yosemite National Park, threatening nearly 5,000 homes. The fire has grown to 45, 724 acres and is only 7 percent contained. (KGO-TV)