A large dog was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Harbor City after authorities said it attacked a woman.Authorities received calls about a woman being attacked by a dog in the 1600 block of West 216th Street around 12:30 p.m.When officers arrived, they were approached by two dogs and an officer-involved shooting occurred. At least one of the dogs was killed and covered with a sheet.The woman was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. It was unclear what led to the attack.The investigation was ongoing.