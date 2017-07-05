NEWS

Dog killed in officer-involved shooting after it attacked woman in Harbor City

EMBED </>More Videos

A large dog was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Harbor City after authorities said it attacked a woman. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A large dog was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Harbor City after authorities said it attacked a woman.

Authorities received calls about a woman being attacked by a dog in the 1600 block of West 216th Street around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were approached by two dogs and an officer-involved shooting occurred. At least one of the dogs was killed and covered with a sheet.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. It was unclear what led to the attack.

The investigation was ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdog attackanimal attackdogsofficer-involved shootinglapdHarbor CityLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US threatens military action at emergency UN meeting on North Korea
NYC officer shot, killed while sitting in police vehicle
15-acre brush fire burns in San Clemente
What to know about North Korea and its weapons programs
More News
Top Stories
15-acre brush fire burns in San Clemente
3 kids injured in San Bernardino fireworks blast
53 fires erupt in San Bernardino County on July 4
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
NYPD officer shot, killed while sitting inside patrol car
LAPD officer injured in motorcycle crash
Auto thief arrested after stealing 2 cars in a day
Show More
Bear spotted swimming near whale-watching tour
Body found in Angeles National Forest amid search for missing man
Thousands of fireworks go off all over LA despite hefty fines
Police investigate murder of San Fernando man
AmericaFest in Pasadena wows thousands
More News
Top Video
53 fires erupt in San Bernardino County on July 4
3 kids injured in San Bernardino fireworks blast
NYPD officer shot, killed while sitting inside patrol car
Still looking good: Bikini turns 71
More Video