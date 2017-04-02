NEWS

Dog rescued from 30-foot well in Malibu after four-hour ordeal

EMBED </>More News Videos

Los Angeles County firefighters rescued Lucy, a dog who had fallen down a 30-foot hole in Malibu on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (LA County Fire Dept.)

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County firefighters safely rescued a dog that had been trapped at the bottom of a well for four hours in the Santa Monica Mountains Sunday afternoon.

The dog - Lucy - had been hiking with her owners off a dirt trail near Malibu when she fell into the 30-foot hole just before noon Sunday. At the bottom, the hole was only two feet wide.


The county Urban Search & Rescue team responded and set up a rope system allowing them to lower a firefighter into the hole and bring Lucy up. The pooch seemed in good spirits and was reunited with her owners.

"We set up an Arizona Vortex, which is a three-legged artificial high point," said USAR team member Matt Walmsley, who rescued Lucy. "And that allows me to come to of the hole clean. We put on a safety rope and a main rope and I went down with a strap that I have in my pocket here. I got it around the dog and stood her up and got her in my arms and up we came."

Firefighters say the incident reinforces an important lesson to hikers in the area: Keep your dog on a leash.

Related Topics:
newsanimal rescuedogsearch and rescuehikingMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Desperate search for survivors of Colombia flood; more than 200 dead
Third Senate Democrat pledges to support Trump's Supreme Court nominee
Ash Carter on where a US pre-emptive strike on North Korea could lead
OC Uber driver arrested for sexual assault of passenger
More News
Top Stories
OC Uber driver arrested for sexual assault of passenger
Driver in deadly Texas church bus crash was texting, witness says
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Pasadena home near party
Woman told to stop calling 911 found dead
Family who lost mother in Santa Ana house fire meets rescuers
Colombia flood: Desperate search for survivors continues
2017 Subaru Impreza offers new look, high-tech options
Show More
Deputies witness armed suspect strike pedestrian in South LA
VIDEO: Kansas teen singing into well in Italy goes viral
Chicago police arrest 14-year-old in rape on Facebook Live
Pomona man sought for beating girlfriend with frying pan
Some EpiPens recalled over potential defect
More News
Top Video
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Pasadena home near party
Colombia flood: Desperate search for survivors continues
San Pedro teen brutally beaten up; family hopes 2 suspects come forward
Woman told to stop calling 911 found dead
More Video