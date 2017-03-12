NEWS

Donald Trump's Los Angeles golf course vandalized

"NO MORE TIGERS, NO MORE WOODS" was carved into the green of the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes. (Provided)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles' Trump National Golf Club was defaced overnight by activists presumably attempting to send the president a message about climate change.

Photos and video show a group clad in dark clothing making their way onto the green of the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes with rakes under the cover of night.

In the video, several people quickly get to work carving large letters into the grass, spelling out "NO MORE TIGERS, NO MORE WOODS."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirms their dispatch received a call from Trump National around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in relation to the vandalism, but the call was cancelled before deputies arrived on the scene.

There is no investigation underway at this time, according to the LASD.

A statement issued by activists claiming responsibility for the incident cites the "humanitarian crisis" of global warming as the group's motive.

"If our King Puppet really wants to ease the strain of immigration, why not make this world more livable for our neighbors, reduce the imperative need for any person to have to bundle their lives into a bag and flee their homes under duress," the unsigned statement reads.

The Trump National Golf Club is an 18-hole public course that charges an annual membership fee of $695 on top of a $160 fee to play each visit.

"Noted as the most expensive golf course ever built, over $250 million dollars has been spent to ensure its prominence," the course's website reads.
