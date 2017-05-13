NEWS

Dramatic 5-alarm fire erupts in Oakland building

A dramatic five-alarm structure fire burned on the border of Oakland and the town of Emeryville on Saturday.

By ABC7.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the 3800 block of San Pablo, where a building is under construction, according to Alameda County Fire Department officials.


Multiple agencies were helping battle the blaze, where flames were seen shooting high into the air. Ladder trucks were spraying water on the fire for well over an hour.

Residents in nearby buildings were evacuated as crews engaged in the fire fight.


Alameda County fire officials said the blaze was contained at 7:30 a.m. There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
