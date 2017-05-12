NEWS

Dramatic fire erupts at PODS storage facility in Compton

By and ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters from multiple agencies were battling a dramatic blaze that erupted Friday morning at a storage facility in Compton, officials said.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. at a PODS location in the 200 block of Manville Street, according to the Compton Fire Department.

Los Angeles County firefighters were assisting at the scene, were massive flames were visible from the nearby 91 Freeway.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
