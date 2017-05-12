Dramatic fire erupts at PODS storage facility in Compton

@KNX1070 fire north of 91 freeway at Santa Fe in Compton. Just saw another engine company speed by. pic.twitter.com/8gQY2bzgq2 — Paul Cobb (@PCobb72) May 12, 2017

Firefighters from multiple agencies were battling a dramatic blaze that erupted Friday morning at a storage facility in Compton, officials said.The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. at a PODS location in the 200 block of Manville Street, according to the Compton Fire Department.Los Angeles County firefighters were assisting at the scene, were massive flames were visible from the nearby 91 Freeway.There were no immediate reports of injuries.