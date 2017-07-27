NEWS

Downtown LA Metro station fire disrupting Blue, Expo train service

Sparks and flames are seen at an underground Metro transfer station in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An overnight fire in a major underground Metro transfer station in downtown Los Angeles is disrupting train service for commuters on Thursday.

The fire was first reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cellphone video from the scene showed firefighters dousing flames and sparks at the Seventh Street Metro station.

The blaze involved two electrical transformers on the Blue Line tracks. Two employees were taken to a hospital with possible smoke inhalation.

Los Angeles police said the station was evacuated due to the fire and all southbound trains were stopped. Buses were brought in to bypass the station.

Metro said service would be limited on the Blue and Expo lines in the area Thursday morning, with buses called into action again.

Riders were advised to allow extra time for their morning commute. Metro said Blue and Expo line trains will run every 10 to 12 minutes on Thursday morning instead of the usual every six minutes during peak hours.

Also, Blue Line trains will use platform 2 and Expo Line trains will use platform 1 at the Seventh Street Metro station, officials said.
