An Eastvale man was arrested by federal authorities after they said he used Snapchat to produce and get child pornography from boys in five different states.Francisco Javier Soledad, 24, was arrested by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.Investigators said Soledad assumed the persona of two people - first a 13-year-old boy and then an adult woman - to convince a 13-year-old boy from Illinois to send him an explicit video through Snapchat.Soledad used the Snapchat handle "linkinparkrocks," according to authorities.When Soledad was blocked by the victim on Snapchat, officials said Soledad threatened to publish the video on social media unless the victim sent more videos.The victim's parents called police and an investigation was launched.Soledad admitted to sending threatening messages to the boy and to victimizing other children in a similar fashion, according to detectives.Investigators said Soledad's digital devices revealed five additional victims between the ages of 12 and 15 living in California, Illinois, Texas, Georgia and Tennessee.More than 5,000 images and videos of child pornography were discovered on Soledad's digital devices, officials said.The majority of the child porn appeared to be self-produced by the victims, according to authorities. Investigators said not all of the victims had been identified yet.If convicted of the crimes, Soledad could face a sentence of 15 to 30 years in federal prison, according to officials.Anyone with information about Soledad or his Snapchat handle "linkinparkrocks" was urged to call Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-234-7423.