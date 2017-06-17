NEWS

Evacuation orders lifted for Wrightwood brush fire

Smoke is seen in the sky from a brush fire burning in the Wrightwood area on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Mandatory evacuations were issued in the Wrightwood area Saturday after a brush fire moving at "moderate" speeds sparked near buildings, officials said.

The orders were lifted shortly before 6 p.m., according to fire officials.

The vegetation fire, dubbed the Zermatt Fire, was reported shortly before noon near Zermatt Road and Pacific Crest Drive, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Fire officials said the blaze was 11 acres and grew at a moderate speed.


Few nearby buildings are under threat, prompting evacuations along Pacific Crest Drive between Zermatt and Lone Pine Canyon roads, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.


An evacuation center was set up at Serrano High School, 9292 Sheep Creek Road, in Phelan. Any livestock could be taken to the Devore Animal Shelter. Both shelters closed at 6 p.m. after the evacuations were lifted.

Highway 2 was closed at Wright Mountain Road until further notice, Cindy Bachman, with the sheriff's department, said on Twitter.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
