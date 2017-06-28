BFD reporting 80% containment. We anticipate re-opening the residential roadway closures within the next 30 minutes. — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) June 29, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2161377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Burbank resident talked about seeing a fire spread over a hillside and make its way toward his home as fire crews tried to get a handle on the blaze.

Officials responded to a three-alarm brush fire that quickly spread near homes above the area of Kenneth and Irving drives Wednesday in Burbank.The fire originated on Hamline Place around 3 p.m.Homes on Viewcrest Drive and Howard Court were placed under mandatory evacuations, but those orders were lifted shortly before 9 p.m., Burbank police said.Officials said about 50 homes were evacuated.Shortly before 6 p.m., the Burbank Police Department tweeted that the blaze was 80 percent contained.Authorities closed streets near the fire, including Irving east of Kenneth and Joaquin at Haven Way.Resident Larry Tabor said he was informed of the fire by his neighbor. He said the fire came over a hillside behind the homes and began getting closer.He said he had his bags packed and ready to go, but it appeared that fire crews began to get a handle over the fire.The 22-year resident said he has never seen a fire near his home.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded with air and ground crews to assist Burbank's fire department. Two water dropping helicopters and a team of Fly Crew firefighters also battled the blaze.The city of Burbank said an evacuation center for anyone affected by the brush fire is located at 1515 N Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504.