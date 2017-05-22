NEWS

Fatalities confirmed amid reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at UK's Manchester Arena

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (KABC) --
Multiple fatalities and injuries were confirmed as police responded to reports of an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert Monday at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom.


"Please stay away from the area," the Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.



In another tweet, police say, "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area."

Social media accounts said a couple loud bangs were heard at the arena where singer Ariana Grande was performing.


It was unclear at this time what has happened, but social media posts said people were running out of the arena.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
