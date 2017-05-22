Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow.... — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Multiple fatalities and injuries were confirmed as police responded to reports of an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert Monday at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom."Please stay away from the area," the Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.In another tweet, police say, "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area."Social media accounts said a couple loud bangs were heard at the arena where singer Ariana Grande was performing.It was unclear at this time what has happened, but social media posts said people were running out of the arena.