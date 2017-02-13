A teenage girl and a 55-year-old man were killed in a high-speed crash after their vehicle split in two on impact in Palmdale. The deceased were identified as father and daughter, a close family friend told Eyewitness News.Palmdale sheriff's officials responded to the scene of the single-vehicle collision on 25th Street East and Joshua Hills Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The 2014 Chevy Camaro was seen split in two at the intersection.Sheriff's officials said the bright yellow car was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound 25th Street East when it lost control and hit a traffic signal. The impact sheared the Camaro in half and left the car in pieces.The 55-year-old man and the 17-year-old girl inside were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not yet released by officials.Witnesses said the car appeared to be involved in a street race when the crash occurred. Meantime, officials were investigating the cause of the collision.Anyone with information was urged to contact the Palmdale Station Traffic Department at (661) 272-2400.