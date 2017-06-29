NEWS

Federal judge blocks California ban on magazines with more than 10 bullets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
A federal judge is blocking a California law set to go into effect Saturday that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines.

San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez said in ruling Thursday that the law banning possession of magazines containing more than 10 bullets would have made criminals of thousands of otherwise law-abiding citizens who now own the magazines.

He issued a preliminary injunction backing the legal challenge by the National Rifle Association-affiliated California Rifle & Pistol Association.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is defending the state law, did not immediately comment.

The judge says the law approved by voters in November takes away gun owners' Second Amendment rights and amounts to the government taking people's private property without compensation.

Lawmakers passed a similar law last year banning magazines.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsgun controlgun lawsgunsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's travel ban goes into partial effect
Health care state of play: The last lunch, and no agreement
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Brush fire burns 20-25 acres on Malibu hillside
More News
Top Stories
Brush fire burns 20-25 acres on Malibu hillside
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
Brush fires may be producing unhealthy air
Man, 22, fatally shot at Fontana intersection
Pregnant woman hits alleged thief with SUV
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
Show More
Cristianitos Fire chars 700 acres at Camp Pendleton, San Clemente
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
3 killed after car slams into tree in Torrance
Man killed in Diamond Bar house fire; arson unit investigating
Man shot dead in Pomona driveway; killer at large
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos