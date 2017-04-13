Female college student slammed to ground by police feels 'humiliated'

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KABC) --A woman who was slammed to the ground by police in Colorado said she was humiliated by the violent confrontation.
The video taken on April 6 showed 22-year-old Michaella Surat being thrown face-first to the sidewalk during a scuffle in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Police said the Colorado State University student shoulder-checked a bouncer and struck one of the officers.
But, Surat said her actions did not warrant that kind of response from police.
"Like all my bones were shattering in my face and I was just so humiliated because everyone was watching me," Surat said as she held back tears. "I can't go to school without feeling that someone's going to approach me and hurt me. I'm getting death threats online."
The police department has launched an investigation into the incident. Surat still faces charges of third degree assault and obstructing a police officer.