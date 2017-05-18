A female teacher was arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a student at an all-girls Catholic school in Alhambra, according to authorities.Alhambra police said 42-year-old Diana Wendel, a teacher at Ramona Convent Secondary School, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a graphic text was found on a student's phone by her relative on Tuesday.Officials said the student's father reported the text message and turned the cellphone over to police.Investigators said the sexual contact took place on campus and in the suspect's vehicle.Detectives said they were concerned that there could be other victims because Wendel has taught at a number of schools in the Los Angeles Archdiocese.