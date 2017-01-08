NEWS

Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead on NB 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa, CHP says
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two people were killed Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on the northbound 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa, resulting in a fiery wreck, authorities said. (Southern Counties News)

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were killed Sunday morning when a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on the northbound 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa, resulting in a fiery wreck, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded about 4:09 a.m. to the crash near the Highway 55 interchange, according to an incident log.

The collision happened as a silver Ford Mustang was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, a CHP spokesman said. The male driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear if the other person, the occupant of an SUV, died at the crash site or a hospital.

Firefighters arrived at the location and extinguished a dramatic blaze caused by the incident, which left both vehicles charred and mangled.

Northbound traffic was slowed to a crawl following the closure of four lanes on that side of the freeway. The shutdown was expected to last until at least 8 a.m., the highway patrol said.
Related Topics:
newsCHPcalifornia highway patrolcrashwrong wayCosta MesaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
President Obama Says 'Obamacare' Will Survive Beyond His Presidency
Obama Says He and Trump 'Are Sort of Opposites'
Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include 'Joyful' Great-Grandmother and Globe-Trotting Husband
More News
Top Stories
Panic ensues over reports of man w/ a gun at Culver City mall
LA family recalls chaos amid Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Woman shot, killed while in car in Sylmar
Woman leads police on chase in stolen ambulance in Arleta
NoHo man arrested in connection to NorCal stabbing, homicide
Death penalty sought against Ft. Lauderdale airport gunman
2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Pasadena
Show More
Suspect sought for groping, trying to rob woman in Pasadena
Simi Valley police break up heroin delivery service
Charles Manson back at CA prison after hospital stay
Suspects in custody after shooting, chase that shut down 15 Fwy
Pasadena couple wakes up to intruder in bedroom
More News
Top Video
Panic ensues over reports of man w/ a gun at Culver City mall
LA family recalls chaos amid Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Death penalty sought against Ft. Lauderdale airport gunman
Woman shot, killed while in car in Sylmar
More Video