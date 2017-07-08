Smoke could be seen for miles after an electrical fire and explosion erupted inside a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility in Northridge, leaving many people without power on a hot Saturday.The explosion was reported around 6:53 p.m. in the 18900 block of Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was reported in a high voltage electrical equipment area of the facility.People were reporting power outages in the area, but it was not immediately known how many people were affected.Viewers on social media reported outages in Porter Ranch, Winnetka, West Hills, Canoga Park, Woodland Hills, Granada Hills, North Hills, Reseda and Chatsworth.LADWP responded to the incident on Twitter, saying power had been cut off to the facility as a safety precaution and that it served the northeastern portion of the San Fernando Valley.Parthenia Street was closed in both directions between Vanalden and Yolanda avenues.It was unclear what caused the explosion, but temperatures were in the triple digits across the Valley.It was also unclear if anyone was injured.