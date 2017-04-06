Fire erupts at Fontana pallet yard; 1 injury reported

A pallet yard in Fontana caught fire on Thursday, shooting flames and plumes of thick smoke up in the air.The blaze was first reported around 9:17 a.m. in the 8400 block of Sultana Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.Officials said one person suffered burn injuries and required an ambulance.According to the fire department, one structure, one trailer and multiple pallets were engulfed in flames. The bulk of the fire was knocked down shortly before 10 a.m.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.Three trucks, seven engines, two squads and three chief officers were assigned to knock down the blaze, with assistance from the Rancho Cucamonga and Rialto fire departments, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.