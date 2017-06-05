LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A 29-year-old Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter died Monday, two days after he fell from an aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown, officials said.
"The LAFD is heartbroken to announce the loss of one of our members, Firefighter Kelly Wong," a two-year veteran of the department, according to a news release.
The incident occurred about 9:43 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Main Street. Wong, who suffered numerous blunt-force trauma injuries, was treated by his fellow firefighters at the scene and transported to a nearby trauma center.
The critically injured fireman was rushed into emergency surgery upon arrival at the facility.
Today the entire @LAFD family mourns the tragic loss of Firefighter Kelly Wong. Gone too soon. His family is in our thoughts & prayers.— Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) June 5, 2017
"Despite the heroic efforts of doctors and nurses at the hospital, Firefighter Wong succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning," the LAFD said in a statement.
According to the agency, Wong graduated with top academic honors from the LAFD Recruit Academy in August 2015 and was assigned to the Rancho Park station at the time of his death. He was scheduled to transfer to Fire Station 9, which serves downtown and Skid Row, on June 12, and was working out of that station on Saturday.
"I join the men and women of the LAFD in mourning Firefighter Wong's sudden passing," said LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas. "It is always a tragedy to lose one of our own, especially an accomplished individual who was still at the beginning of what was certainly going to be a promising career."
Wong is survived by his wife, Danielle, his infant son Colton, his mother Ann, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Barbara and Michael Quinlan, and his sisters-in-law Nicole and Stephanie.
At 10 a.m. Monday, a procession in his honor is expected to be held between L.A. County-USC Medical Center and the coroner's office.
Very sad to learn of the tragic death of #LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong this morning. Our thoughts & prayers are with the @LAFD & his family. pic.twitter.com/LcDDGkK9dE— Chief Charlie Beck (@LAPDChiefBeck) June 5, 2017