NEWS

Firefighter, 29, dies 2 days after fall from aerial ladder in downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighter Kelly Wong, left, died from injuries he suffered from falling during a training exercise in downtown L.A.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 29-year-old Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter died Monday, two days after he fell from an aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown, officials said.

"The LAFD is heartbroken to announce the loss of one of our members, Firefighter Kelly Wong," a two-year veteran of the department, according to a news release.

The incident occurred about 9:43 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Main Street. Wong, who suffered numerous blunt-force trauma injuries, was treated by his fellow firefighters at the scene and transported to a nearby trauma center.

The critically injured fireman was rushed into emergency surgery upon arrival at the facility.


"Despite the heroic efforts of doctors and nurses at the hospital, Firefighter Wong succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning," the LAFD said in a statement.

According to the agency, Wong graduated with top academic honors from the LAFD Recruit Academy in August 2015 and was assigned to the Rancho Park station at the time of his death. He was scheduled to transfer to Fire Station 9, which serves downtown and Skid Row, on June 12, and was working out of that station on Saturday.

"I join the men and women of the LAFD in mourning Firefighter Wong's sudden passing," said LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas. "It is always a tragedy to lose one of our own, especially an accomplished individual who was still at the beginning of what was certainly going to be a promising career."

Wong is survived by his wife, Danielle, his infant son Colton, his mother Ann, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Barbara and Michael Quinlan, and his sisters-in-law Nicole and Stephanie.

At 10 a.m. Monday, a procession in his honor is expected to be held between L.A. County-USC Medical Center and the coroner's office.

Related Topics:
newsfirefighter injuredfirefighterslos angeles fire departmentDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Firefighter critically injured in fall from ladder in downtown LA
NEWS
ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack
London attack suspect identified as man in recent documentary about jihadis
Trump slams London mayor again after terror attacks
'Disgruntled' ex-worker kills 5, then himself, near Orlando
London Bridge terror attack victims
More News
Top Stories
Fatal 6-car crash closes NB 215 Fwy in San Bernardino
'Disgruntled' ex-worker kills 5, then himself, near Orlando
London Bridge terror attack victims
Texas man dies after swimming with new tattoo
Trump to embrace privatization of air traffic control system
Father, son killed in Santa Rosa Valley small-plane crash
Watch this adorable orphaned kangaroo yawn
Show More
Film looks at career of LA Kings broadcaster Bob Miller
Cosby's image as father, family man on the line at sex trial
PHOTOS: Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert
Horse airlifted to safety after fall in Malibu Creek State Park
Four-year-old had a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' birthday party
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos