#metro change. Due to fire in area Line 206 that boards at Vermont & Fountain will now board at Vermont & Sunset pic.twitter.com/9R0CncUA5B — Christina Salvo (@abc7christina) March 14, 2017

Firefighters extinguished dramatic flames at a strip mall in Hollywood on Tuesday morning after the blaze threatened a nearby apartment building, officials said.The fire erupted shortly after 4 a.m. in at least one unit at a two-story structure in the 4600 block of Fountain Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Flames were also burning along the facade of the commercial building as crews successfully protected the four-story apartment building.No injuries were reported.More than 100 firefighters were "gaining (the) upper hand on the bulk of the fire" by 4:40 a.m., after it spread to several businesses in the strip mall, a news release said. The blaze was knocked down 51 minutes after the firefight began.The cause of the incident was unknown. LAFD arson investigators were en route to the scene.The intersection of Fountain and Vermont avenues was closed as a clean-up operation got underway.