Hollywood strip mall fire extinguished after threatening nearby apartment building

EMBED </>More News Videos

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a two-story strip mall in Hollywood on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters extinguished dramatic flames at a strip mall in Hollywood on Tuesday morning after the blaze threatened a nearby apartment building, officials said.

The fire erupted shortly after 4 a.m. in at least one unit at a two-story structure in the 4600 block of Fountain Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Flames were also burning along the facade of the commercial building as crews successfully protected the four-story apartment building.

No injuries were reported.


More than 100 firefighters were "gaining (the) upper hand on the bulk of the fire" by 4:40 a.m., after it spread to several businesses in the strip mall, a news release said. The blaze was knocked down 51 minutes after the firefight began.

The cause of the incident was unknown. LAFD arson investigators were en route to the scene.

The intersection of Fountain and Vermont avenues was closed as a clean-up operation got underway.

