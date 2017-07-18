"Dr. Puliafito is currently on leave from his roles at USC, including seeing patients. If the assertions reported in the July 17 Los Angeles Times story are true, we hope that Carmen receives care and treatment that will lead him to a full recovery."

A former dean of the Keck School of Medicine at USC is no longer seeing patients at the campus eye clinic after reports surfaced he was involved in criminal activity.Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, 66, was part of a Los Angeles Times report that said he associated with criminals and drug users while he was dean of the school. It also said he abused methamphetamines and other drugs.Last year, Puliafito resigned as dean after the Times reported a 21-year-old woman overdosed in his presence in a Pasadena hotel room. But despite his resignation, the renowned ophthalmologist continued to see patients at USC's Roski Eye Institute.But as of Tuesday night, he was no longer accepting new patients or seeing any current ones, according to the school's website.USC issued the following statement:When he resigned, he was making $1.1 million and was considered a key fundraiser for the school, bringing in more than $1 billion, according to his estimations.