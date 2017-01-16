NEWS

Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dies at 82

U.S. American navy commander and astronaut for the upcoming Apollo 17, Eugene Cernan, is pictured in his space suit, 1972. (AP photo)

HOUSTON --
Retired NASA astronaut Eugene "Gene" Cernan died Monday at age 82, the space agency announced.

Cernan, commander of Apollo 17 in December 1972, was the 11th person to walk on the moon, and the last one.

According to NASA, he was surrounded by his family when he passed away. No other details were immediately available.



A captain in the US Navy, Cernan flew into space three times, including two trips to the moon. He was one of 14 astronauts selected by NASA in October 1963.

