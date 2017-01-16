Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dies at 82

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

Retired NASA astronaut Eugene "Gene" Cernan died Monday at age 82, the space agency announced.Cernan, commander of Apollo 17 in December 1972, was the 11th person to walk on the moon, and the last one.According to NASA, he was surrounded by his family when he passed away. No other details were immediately available.A captain in the US Navy, Cernan flew into space three times, including two trips to the moon. He was one of 14 astronauts selected by NASA in October 1963.