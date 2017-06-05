  • BREAKING NEWS Officials discuss arrests in Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship fire - WATCH LIVE
Ghost Ship warehouse fire: 2 arrested in blaze that killed 36 in Oakland, source says

A source tells ABC7 News that two arrests have been made in connection with last year's deadly Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with last year's Ghost Ship warehouse fire that left 36 people dead in Oakland, a source told KGO-TV.

According to the source, Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena was taken into custody in Lake County on Monday morning, while Max Harris was arrested in Los Angeles County.

The massive Dec. 2 blaze was the nation's deadliest structure fire in more than a decade.

Nearly all of the people who died in the fire were attending a dance party on the warehouse's second floor.

A recent lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the families of half of the 36 victims alleged that the structure was "a death trap that contained a maze of makeshift rooms, alcoves and partitions" and lacked a safe means of getting out.

Several weeks after the fire, Almena's attorney said he didn't engage in any criminal misconduct and alleged that governmental agencies were responsible for the blaze for not cracking down on code violations at the warehouse.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the arrests.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

