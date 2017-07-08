NEWS

Woman dragged under LADOT bus in East LA dies, family sets up GoFundMe

A Montebello family mourned the death of their beloved grandmother Saturday, who died about two weeks after being hit by a bus in East Los Angeles. (KABC)

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) --
A Montebello family mourned the death of their beloved grandmother Saturday, who died about two weeks after being hit by a bus in East Los Angeles.

Olga Martinez, 58, was hit by an LADOT bus in the 1400 block of North Indiana Street on June 21. She died from her injuries Saturday morning.

Martinez, who was homeless, was walking on Fowler Street when the bus turned and struck her. Her family said she was dragged and trapped under the bus. She was rushed to a hospital, but her legs were mangled and she was put on life support.

"You know we're very sad because she was such a happy person. No matter what day it was...it was such a great soul that was lost. Such a great soul. She impacted so many people. Even though she was homeless, so many people loved her. She was always this beautiful woman and that's what we want to remember her as,"grandson Anthony Rodriguez said.

LADOT said the incident is being investigated and that safety is their priority.

The family set up a GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/43p3lag.
