Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing that left 18-month-old granddaughter dead

A woman was taken into custody Tuesday, June 6, 2017, one day after she allegedly killed one of her grandchildren and critically injured her adult daughter and a second grandchild in a triple stabbing in Colton. (Colton Police Department/KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was apprehended one day after she allegedly killed one of her grandchildren and critically injured her adult daughter and a second grandchild in a triple stabbing in Colton, authorities announced Tuesday.

County sheriff's deputies found Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43, sleeping in her car early Tuesday morning at Waterman Avenue and Ninth Street in San Bernardino, the Colton Police Department said. She was taken into custody without incident.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that was reported about 9:10 a.m. Monday, when a "hysterical" 911 caller said her mother had stabbed her and the caller's two young children in the 1400 block of Santo Antonio Drive, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment where the suspect and victims apparently lived together, investigators said. A neighbor said the injured woman suffered multiple stab wounds and was covered in blood.

Darrington-Clark's 18-month-old granddaughter was killed in the attack. The toddler's older sister and her mother were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is mentally ill. She was convicted of attempted murder after trying to kill two family members more than two years ago. She served her sentence at Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino County.
